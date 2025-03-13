Pope Francis marks 12th anniversary of his papacy in hospital

Pope Francis greets the crowd from the popemobile after the celebration of a mass marking the end of the Jubilee of Mercy, on November 20, 2016 in Vatican. (AFP File Photo)

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of Catholics and head of the Vatican, marked the 12th anniversary of his papacy in the hospital, where he has been receiving treatment for respiratory illnesses.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital for 28 days following a severe bout of bronchitis in February and was later diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The Vatican provided an update on his condition, saying that he continued respiratory physiotherapy today.

It was also reported that Pope Francis remains on non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night and receives high-flow oxygen support throughout the day.

To mark the anniversary of his election as pope, doctors and nurses at the hospital celebrated the occasion by cutting a cake for him.

Pope Francis was elected as the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church on March 13, 2013, during the Papal Conclave.

Over the past 12 years, he has visited more than 65 countries and implemented significant reforms within the Vatican, including appointing women to high-ranking positions in state governance.

While he has taken steps to address sexual abuse scandals within the Catholic Church, victims have criticized him for not doing enough.

STRING OF HEALTH ISSUES



This is the latest in a series of health challenges Francis has faced in recent years.

In 2022, he canceled planned trips to Africa due to knee problems, which have left him using a cane or wheelchair to get around.

In 2023, he was hospitalized in Rome with a respiratory infection and later underwent abdominal surgery for a hernia.

Earlier this year, the Vatican reported that the pope fell at his home, slightly injuring his right arm.

The pontiff, born in Argentina in 1936, has struggled with health issues for much of his life.

At age 21, he had part of his lung removed due to life-threatening pneumonia and three cysts. He said the ordeal inspired him to join the Jesuits.