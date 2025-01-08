Missing hiker found alive after 13 days in Australia

A hiker who had been missing for 13 days was found alive on Wednesday during a search by authorities in Australia.

Hadi Nazari, a 23-year-old university student who had gone missing on Boxing Day, was found alive during a search in New South Wales' rugged mountains, ABC News reported.

Nazari, an experienced bushwalker, was with two friends in Kosciuszko National Park on Dec. 26 when he parted ways to take photographs, said the media outlet.

His friends notified authorities later that afternoon when he did not return to the designated campground where they were supposed to meet.

Police said Nazari was found after calling out to passing walkers, who subsequently called the emergency services.

"There were two muesli bars up there that he had eaten, and that's pretty much all that he's had to consume over the past two weeks," the police said.

When he was found 13 days later, police said Nazari had no "obvious injuries."

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and reunited with his family.



