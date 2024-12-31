NASA unveils Mars Chopper: Next-gen helicopter for future Mars missions

NASA has announced a new helicopter design, the Mars Chopper, following the success of its first flights on Mars. The new vehicle is being developed based on the achievements of its predecessor, Ingenuity.

Ingenuity made history in 2021 as the first aircraft to fly on another planet, when it took off from Mars' surface. The small helicopter was sent to Mars with the Perseverance rover in 2020 to test whether controlled flight was possible in the planet's thin atmosphere. Its first flight on April 19, 2021, reached an altitude of just 3 meters before safely landing.

This flight proved that aircraft could be effective exploration tools even on planets like Mars, with low atmospheric density. To date, Ingenuity has completed over 60 flights, contributing to scientific research on the Martian surface.

NEW DESIGN: MARS CHOPPER

Following Ingenuity, NASA is working on a new helicopter concept called Mars Chopper. This new model will feature increased payload capacity, enabling it to carry scientific instruments for exploration missions.

The Mars Chopper will not only conduct exploratory flights but also take on tasks such as analysis and mapping. In the long run, such aerial vehicles are expected to support manned missions on Mars.

The new model will stand out with a six-rotor system, which is designed to be smaller than Ingenuity's propellers but provide greater lift.

Mars Chopper will be about the size of an SUV and capable of carrying payloads up to 5 kilograms. It is being developed in collaboration between the Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Ames Research Center.

ADAPTING TO HARSH CONDITIONS

The low atmospheric density on Mars (less than 1% of Earth's) and fine dust particles present major challenges in the design of aircraft. The new helicopter is being engineered to adapt to these harsh conditions while protecting itself from local hazards.

Mars Chopper has the potential to revolutionize exploration on not just Mars but other planets with flight-capable atmospheres. It will gather data in difficult-to-reach terrain, ushering in a new era for both robotic and human missions.

EXPANDING EXPLORATION HORIZONS

The innovative approach that began with Ingenuity has marked a major step in Mars exploration. Now, with next-generation vehicles like Mars Chopper, the value of aerial research will make ground-based explorations even more meaningful. NASA's investments in cutting-edge technology continue to shed light on exploration efforts across other planets.