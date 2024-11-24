Baby therapy: A comforting approach for dementia care

Dementia can cause distortions in individuals' sense of time and place, leading to restlessness and distress. Managing the environment appropriately is crucial to preventing such effects. One approach that can help reduce the need for sedative medications is "baby therapy."

Baby therapy is an application that involves using realistic toy babies to provide comfort and tranquility for dementia patients. Patients may find past parenting experiences more real and meaningful than their current situation. If a patient believes they have a lost baby or hears a crying baby, providing them with a toy baby can help reduce such misconceptions and ease their distress.

BENEFITS OF BABY THERAPY

Research shows that empathy babies can reduce restlessness and anxiety in dementia patients, improving their quality of life. This therapy can comfort patients by stimulating past memories and providing sensory input that enhances emotional well-being.

However, not all dementia patients respond to empathy babies in the same way. Baby therapy may not be suitable for patients with no childcare experience or those who have experienced trauma such as the loss of a child. The initiation of therapy should be done with careful observation and consideration of individual needs. Some people may perceive baby therapy as infantilizing dementia patients, leading to negative judgments.

COULD ROBOTS BE FUTURE ALTERNATIVES?

In recent years, interactive empathy babies and pet robots have been introduced in dementia care. AI-supported robots, like Viv and Friends, engage in real-time interaction with dementia patients, providing assistance. While these robots can offer emotional relief, their effectiveness remains a topic of debate.

Baby therapy can be beneficial in dementia care, but it must be applied correctly and with caution. It is important for family members and caregivers to understand the patient's bond with the empathy baby. Misuse can lead to discomfort for the patient. Additionally, it is important to review the patient's relationship with the baby over time.