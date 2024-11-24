KREMLIN: BIDEN UNDERMINING TRUMPS PEACE PLANS FOR UKRAINE

News World Kremlin: Biden undermining Trump's peace plans for Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published November 24,2024 Subscribe

Moscow is accusing US President Joe Biden's outgoing administration of undermining the plans of President-elect Donald Trump to resolve the Ukraine conflict.



"During the election campaign, Trump talked about wanting to make peace in some way and was leading everyone down a peaceful path," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian television.



"And now they are doing everything they can to escalate the situation in such a way that peace agreements are doomed to failure," Peskov said on the political news show.



Trump, set to take office on January 20, has said he would move to quickly end Russia's war with Ukraine, which has now been going on for more than 1,000 days. However, he has not yet named any precise plans.



Peskov's comments come after Biden granted Ukraine permission to use long-range ATACMS missiles from the US against military targets in Russia. Biden also plans to waive some of Ukraine's debts.



Peskov asserted that Biden's administration had shown that it "will do everything to ensure that this war does not end." He insinuated that the US Democrats wanted to use this to limit Trump and take revenge for their election defeat.











