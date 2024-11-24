Iran is preparing to 'respond' to Israel - Khamenei aide

Ali Larijani, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said his country is preparing measures to show a "proper response" to the recent Israeli attack, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

On Oct. 26, Israeli fighter jets launched strikes on Iran, weeks after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at Israel in response to killings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Since then, Israel has raised its alert level and deployed the American THAAD air defense system, anticipating an Iranian response.

"Relevant officials at Iranian military and government are preparing measures to show proper response to recent Israeli aggression against Iran," Larijani said.

"That (restoring deterrence) is a key issue. Relevant authorities are pursuing the issue carefully to ensure that Iran's (future) response to Israel fulfill these specifications," he added.

The senior adviser highlighted that "this is an issue that we should allow relevant military officials to take the right decision. I know that they are thinking about different ways to reach that (decision)."

Larijani said the issue "needs careful considerations and secrecy since it is related to Iran's national security."









