UK: NATO countries in 'hidden cyber war' with Russia

DPA WORLD Published November 24,2024

UK Labour Secretary Liz Kendall on Sunday said NATO countries are involved in a "hidden cyber war" with Russia.



Her colleague Pat McFadden will warn in a major speech next week that Russia is prepared to launch a series of cyberattacks on Britain and other NATO members as it seeks to weaken support for Ukraine.



Speaking to broadcaster Sky News, Kendall said McFadden was right to say "there is not only the open military war with Russia as the aggressor, but there is also a hidden cyber war and that Russia will do everything in its power to destabilize not only within Ukraine but amongst the NATO allies."



She added: "So, we have to be absolutely vigilant in that as a government, but also in businesses and wider society to protect against those cyber hacktivists.



"We have for many months … really focused on making sure we have all the protections we need including cyber protections because there is a threat from Russia, this hidden warfare, as well as the open military aggression."



Cabinet Office minister McFadden is expected to set out details of how the UK will seek to boost its protections against emerging cyber threats in a speech on Monday, as well as how the country is stepping up work with NATO allies.



He and senior national security officials will also meet business leaders next week to discuss how they can protect themselves.











