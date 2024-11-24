Israel’s Gantz calls on Netanyahu to bomb government facilities in Beirut

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to bomb government facilities in Beirut amid deadly attacks on Lebanon.



In a post on X, Gantz urged the government to target Lebanese governmental facilities, which so far have been spared from the ongoing Israeli bombardment.



The Israeli army has launched almost daily airstrikes across Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation of year-long warfare between Tel Aviv and the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war.



Avi Ashkenazi, a military analyst for Maariv newspaper, suggested in an article on Sunday that the premises of the Lebanese Parliament might be a viable option for the Israeli army.



"The parliament building is part of Hezbollah's political infrastructure and could serve as a refuge for its members," Ashkenazi claimed.



He also suggested that the Israeli army might consider bombing additional targets, such as destroying 10 to 20 more buildings in Beirut's southern suburb, to ensure dominance in the area.



More than 3,600 victims have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.



Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









