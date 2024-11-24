UAE arrests three suspects in killing of Israeli-Moldovan rabbi

Three people have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates for the killing of a Moldovan citizen, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, referring to an Israeli rabbi who was found dead in the Gulf country.



Emirati authorities "have, in record time, arrested three people for the murder of a resident named Zvi Kogan, who holds Moldovan citizenship, according to the identification papers with which he entered the United Arab Emirates," the Interior Ministry's statement read.



The victim's family had filed a report when he went missing, after which a search and investigation team was formed, the ministry said, adding that details of the incident will be announced after investigations are concluded.



The Israeli Foreign Ministry had announced that an Israeli rabbi, who went missing in the UAE has been found murdered.