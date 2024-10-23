NASA research suggests Mars may harbor life-supporting melted water pools

NASA's new research suggests that there could be pools of melted water beneath the glaciers on Mars that could support life . According to the study, sunlight may penetrate the planet's dusty ice layers, creating conditions favorable for photosynthesis.

These pockets of melted water may exist in Mars' tropical regions, similar to "cryoconite" holes on Earth.

IS THERE A SIGN OF LIFE ON MARS?

While there is no direct evidence of life on Mars, NASA's latest study provides hopeful indications that microorganisms could survive beneath the planet's frozen surface.

Using computer models, scientists demonstrated that sufficient sunlight could penetrate the ice on Mars, allowing photosynthesis to occur in these melted water pockets. Aditya Khuller from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory stated, "If we are looking for life somewhere in the universe, the ice masses on Mars are likely one of the most accessible places we should investigate."

MELTING OF DUST AND ICE ON MARS

Mars' surface contains two types of ice composed of water and carbon dioxide, with the research focusing on water ice. These glaciers formed from snow that mixed with dust and froze, solidifying over time while still filled with dust particles.

This dust can absorb sunlight, melting the ice a few meters below the surface. Although Mars' thin atmosphere makes the melting of surface water ice difficult, the water pockets beneath the ice may not be affected by these conditions.

IS PHOTOSYNTHESIS POSSIBLE?

The study indicates that dusty ice on Mars could allow enough sunlight to penetrate up to three meters below the surface for photosynthesis. The upper layers of ice may prevent water from evaporating and protect against harmful radiation, creating a habitable environment in the water pockets below.

Mars' tropical regions are seen as the most likely places for such melted water pools, making them potential targets for future human or robotic exploration missions.

Researchers aim to recreate Mars' dusty ice in laboratory settings and are beginning to map the most likely areas for melted water on Mars.