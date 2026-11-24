Feeling constantly exhausted? The reason may be different from what you think

Despite its widespread prevalence, many people remain unaware that they are not getting enough iron. The condition often goes undiagnosed in its early stages, allowing it to progress unnoticed for extended periods.

When the body does not receive enough iron or is unable to retain sufficient amounts of the mineral, individuals may experience fatigue and difficulty concentrating. However, some people may not experience any noticeable symptoms.

As the body's iron stores become depleted, iron deficiency can develop into iron deficiency anemia, a condition that reduces the blood's ability to carry oxygen throughout the body and can lead to serious health complications.

'If you don't have enough iron, you don't have enough energy'

Speaking to Euronews, Hal Drakesmith, professor of iron biology at the University of Oxford, highlighted the global impact of iron deficiency.

"People rarely die from iron deficiency, but it has an enormous impact worldwide. If you don't have enough iron, you don't have enough energy," he said.

Experts note that iron is naturally found in various foods, including red meat, beans and dried fruit.

Who is most at risk of iron deficiency?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to iron deficiency than others.

These include adolescent girls and women who experience heavy menstrual bleeding.

Pregnant women, developing babies and children also require higher amounts of iron because of their growth and developmental needs. However, these increased requirements cannot always be met through diet alone.

Among older adults, intestinal bleeding and chronic health conditions can contribute to iron deficiency.

A study published in 2022 found that iron deficiency was relatively common even among otherwise healthy older adults in Europe.

According to the study, people aged 80 and over living in Austria and Portugal were among those at the highest risk.

Diets containing limited amounts of red meat or other iron-rich foods may also contribute to the condition.

Drakesmith noted that regular blood donors could experience iron deficiency, although routine screening is generally conducted before blood donation.

Why does iron deficiency often go undetected?

According to Drakesmith, one of the main reasons iron deficiency remains undiagnosed is that its common symptoms are often vague and not exclusive to the condition.

Furthermore, iron deficiency develops gradually because the body's iron reserves are not depleted overnight.

As a result, individuals may experience persistent fatigue, reduced energy levels and difficulty concentrating without realizing that low iron levels could be responsible.

Experts highlight the importance of ferritin testing

Iron and ferritin, a protein responsible for storing iron in the body, have recently attracted growing attention in health and wellness discussions.

Elaine McCarthy, a senior lecturer in nutrition at University College Cork in Ireland, advocates testing both hemoglobin and ferritin levels to assess an individual's iron status.

Ferritin serves as an indicator of the earliest changes in the body's iron status, potentially helping identify iron deficiency before it develops into anemia.

Persistent fatigue and unexplained low energy levels should not be overlooked, as iron deficiency may indicate an underlying health condition that requires medical evaluation.







