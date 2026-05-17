WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda a global health emergency

Ambulances parked at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a global health emergency after suspected infections and deaths continued to rise in eastern Congo and confirmed cases emerged beyond the initial outbreak zone.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the WHO said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus determined that the outbreak met the criteria for a "public health emergency of international concern" after consulting with authorities in both countries.

However, the situation is not currently classified as a pandemic emergency, it added.

According to the WHO, around 246 suspected Ebola cases and 80 suspected deaths have been reported in Ituri province in eastern Congo, including eight laboratory-confirmed infections. Additional confirmed cases were also recorded in Kampala, Uganda's capital, and in Kinshasa, Congo's capital.

The agency warned that the outbreak may be broader than current figures suggest, citing uncertainties surrounding the actual number of infections and the geographical spread of the virus.

Health officials said the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or specific treatments available.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it is coordinating with regional authorities and international partners to help contain the outbreak and reduce the risk of cross-border transmission.