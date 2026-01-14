Ukraine drones kill two in Russian border regions: local authorities

Two people were killed and several wounded as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border regions, local authorities said Wednesday.

In the city of Rostov-on-Don, a drone attack sparked a fire in a residential building and the body of a man was found in the charred remains of one of the apartments, the local governor, Yuri Slyusar, wrote on Telegram.

The Rostov region is a key military hub for Russia's four-year-long campaign on Ukraine.

Four other people, including a four-year-old child, were wounded in strikes elsewhere in the Rostov region, which sparked fires in several industrial areas.

In the border region of Belgorod, a woman was killed and a man wounded when a Ukrainian drone struck a vehicle, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

The region is regularly hit with retaliatory drone strikes and was this week plunged into a massive power outage.

Russia has pummelled Ukraine nightly with hundreds of drones and missiles for most of its four-year-long offensive.

On Wednesday, Kyiv's air force said Russia fired 113 drones and three ballistic missiles at the country.

Ukraine also launches dozens of drones at Russia every night, targeting Russian military sites and energy facilities.

It sees cutting off the Kremlin's vital oil revenues, which are used to fund the army, as a legitimate response to Russia's offensive, which has killed tens of thousands of people since February 2022.