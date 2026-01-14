The condition of your teeth may indicate an increased risk of early death

Researchers from Osaka University in Japan analyzed the health and dental records of 190,282 adults aged 75 and over. During the study, each tooth position was classified as missing, intact, filled, or decayed.

According to the results, the total number of "intact" and "filled" teeth in the mouth was identified as the strongest indicator for predicting the risk of death. A high number of missing or decayed teeth was directly associated with an increased risk of death.

Scientists found that filled teeth were associated with as low a risk of death as intact teeth. This indicates that treating and preserving teeth not only maintains oral health but also protects overall body health.

Researchers focus on two main theories about the mechanisms by which missing or decayed teeth could lead to premature death:

Chronic inflammation: Decay in teeth or gum problems can cause chronic inflammation in the body, which may spread to other organs.

Nutritional problems: A reduced number of teeth can make chewing difficult, which can hinder the maintenance of a healthy and nutritious diet, thus deteriorating overall health.

Another recent study by the Tokyo Science Institute supports these findings. Individuals with three or more symptoms of "oral fragility" such as tooth loss, chewing and swallowing problems, dry mouth, and difficulty speaking, were found to have a 1.23 times higher likelihood of needing long-term care and a 1.34 times higher risk of death.

Experts emphasize that, in addition to the number of teeth, monitoring the clinical condition of teeth during the elderly years is critical for a longer and healthier life.