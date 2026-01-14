Healthy teeth linked to longer life, Japanese study finds

Studies have shown that the number of lost teeth is associated with a higher risk of premature death. A new study now reveals that the condition of the remaining teeth in the mouth is also critically important.

Researchers from Osaka University in Japan analyzed health and dental records of 190,282 adults aged 75 and older.

As part of the study, each tooth position was classified as missing, healthy, filled, or decayed.

According to the findings, the total number of "healthy" and "filled" teeth in the mouth was identified as the strongest indicator for predicting mortality risk.

A higher number of missing or decayed teeth was directly linked to an increased risk of death.

Scientists also found that filled teeth were associated with a similarly low mortality risk as healthy teeth. This indicates that treating and preserving teeth protects not only oral health but overall physical health as well.

WHY DOES TOOTH LOSS INCREASE THE RISK OF DEATH?

Researchers focused on two main theories explaining how missing or decayed teeth may contribute to early death:

Chronic inflammation: Tooth decay or gum disease can cause chronic inflammation in the body, which may spread and affect other organs.

Nutritional problems: A reduced number of teeth makes chewing difficult, limiting the ability to maintain a healthy and nutritious diet and negatively affecting overall health.

ATTENTION TO ORAL FRAILTY

Another recent study by the Tokyo Institute of Science supports these findings. Individuals with three or more signs of "oral frailty"—such as tooth loss, difficulty chewing or swallowing, dry mouth, and speech problems—were found to be 1.23 times more likely to require long-term care and had a 1.34 times higher risk of death.

Experts emphasize that in older age, monitoring not only the number of teeth but also their clinical condition is critical for a longer and healthier life.