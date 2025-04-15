Experts warn of health risks from severe sleep deprivation

A new report published by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine highlights that frequent yawning, daytime drowsiness, and increased caffeine intake could be signs of severe sleep deprivation. Experts warn that this condition poses physical safety risks and can lead to long-term health problems.

Dr. Eric Olson, President of the Sleep Medicine Academy and Mayo Clinic Sleep Specialist, stated, "Insomnia is a serious health issue that affects all areas of society. It brings numerous risks, including traffic accidents, workplace mistakes, and chronic diseases."

Experts stress that a quality, uninterrupted night's sleep should last at least 7 to 8 hours. Sleeping less than this duration can trigger conditions like diabetes, depression, heart and kidney diseases, hypertension, obesity, and stroke.

Olson pointed out that a third of adults in the U.S. suffer from excessive sleepiness, emphasizing that early diagnosis and treatment are essential.

Many people dismiss symptoms like yawning or nodding off during meetings, but experts warn that these may signal serious sleep deprivation. Dr. Kristen Knutson, a sleep specialist at Northwestern University, stated, "A person who sleeps well doesn't nod off in meetings, no matter how boring they are. If such symptoms are present, it's important to consult an expert."

Dr. Indira Gurubhagavatula, a sleep specialist, noted that insufficient sleep prevents individuals from accurately assessing their cognitive state. "As sleep deprivation increases, the brain enters micro-sleep episodes lasting a few seconds. This could occur while driving or performing other attention-demanding tasks, which is extremely dangerous," she warned.

In the U.S., approximately 100,000 traffic accidents each year are caused by drowsy driving.

Methods such as the "Epworth Sleepiness Scale" can assess daytime sleepiness, helping to determine an individual's risk level. Dr. Gurubhagavatula explained, "In this test, individuals rate their daytime sleepiness from 0 to 3. Scores above 10 indicate a need for intervention."

Severe sleep deprivation can cause symptoms like drooping eyelids, body leaning forward, dizziness, tremors, and even impulsive behaviors. Sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, circadian rhythm disorders, and certain medications can also trigger sleepiness.

Experts also warn that substances like alcohol and caffeine, which are thought to aid sleep, can actually disrupt it. Dr. Gurubhagavatula said, "While alcohol may initially help you fall asleep, it causes you to wake up in the middle of the night. I've observed significant improvements in sleep quality in my patients who stop drinking even a single glass."

Excessive caffeine, late-night screen use, insufficient physical activity, and sleeping in noisy or brightly lit environments are also factors that negatively affect sleep.