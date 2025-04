Ukrainian, British, French and Turkish representatives will hold a meeting on Black Sea security in Türkiye on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

Zelensky: Talks with US on minerals deal were positive

Zelensky said that talks with the U.S. regarding a minerals deal were "positive", and that more meetings were expected. Zelensky added meetings regarding the agreement would continue at a technical level throughout the week.