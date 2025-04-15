News World Former Israeli soldiers demand hostages take priority over Gaza war

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Tuesday, hundreds of former Israeli soldiers have urged the government to prioritize the release of hostages over the continuation of the Gaza war.

A letter signed by 472 former soldiers from special units, including 135 active reservists, stated that the release of hostages is the most important moral imperative, taking precedence over all other objectives.



The letter argued that the continued holding of hostages in the Gaza Strip undermines the moral foundations of the state. The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas is demanding an end to the war in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of more people abducted from Israel.



There are increasing calls within Israel, including from army ranks, criticizing the country's actions in the coastal area and questioning the government's priorities. Some are even calling for an end to the war.



Some 1,700 artists and cultural figures have also called for an immediate halt to the fighting and the release of the hostages, the Times of Israel reported.



They argue that the Gaza war, which endangers hostages and soldiers and leads to thousands of casualties and suffering on both sides, serves political interests.



Additionally, 350 Israeli authors have demanded an end to the war.



In another letter, around 600 architects, engineers and urban planners reportedly demanded the release of the hostages, even if it means ending the war.



Israeli media report that more reservists are refusing to return to the Gaza war as they disagree with the army's actions and fear a potential Israeli reoccupation of the Gaza Strip.











