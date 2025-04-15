News Magazine Maldives to ban entry for Israelis due to Gaza war

Maldives to ban entry for Israelis due to Gaza war

The office of President Mohamed Muizzu announced on Tuesday that the Maldivian government will prohibit Israeli citizens from entering the country due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

DPA MAGAZINE Published April 15,2025 Subscribe

The Maldivian government has announced its intention to ban Israeli citizens from entering the country due to the ongoing Gaza war, the office of President Mohamed Muizzu said on Tuesday.



The decision, initially made in June of last year, has yet to be implemented.



The government cited "the continuing atrocities and ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people" as the reason for the ban, expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.



The statement did not mention the massacre led by the Palestinian Hamas movement in Israel, which triggered the Gaza War, nor did it specify when the ban would take effect.



The Maldives and Israel do not maintain full diplomatic relations. However, Israelis have been able to visit the Maldives, known for its luxury hotels, white beaches and turquoise waters.



More than 1,400 Israeli tourists visited last year, with 236 reportedly visiting by the end of March this year, the "Maldives Independent reported. In 2022, over 15,000 Israelis are said to have travelled to the Maldives.



The Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 reported that the Maldivian government did not implement the entry ban last summer after learning that Arab citizens, who make up about 20% of the Israeli population, also reside in Israel.









