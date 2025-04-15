Erdoğan: Türkiye will oppose any efforts to prevent Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability

Türkiye will oppose any efforts to prevent Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability, the Turkish president warned on Tuesday, reiterating continued support for the Syrian government.

"Whoever tries to prevent Syria from achieving lasting peace and stability, I say this openly, will find us standing against them alongside the Syrian government," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"Just as we did not allow Syria to be divided through a terror corridor, we will not allow this country to be divided through other corridors either," Erdoğan warned.

"There is no possibility of going back to pre-Dec. 8 period in Syria. With the Dec. 8 revolution, a new era has begun in the country. Instead of testing limits of Türkiye's patience in Syria, some actors should appreciate Türkiye's friendship, act like a state, not a (terror) group," he added.

The Turkish leader also reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to prioritize justice, peace and diplomacy at a time when tensions are escalating and new crises are constantly emerging.