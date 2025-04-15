Trump says Harvard could lose its tax exempt status

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Harvard University could lose its tax-exempt status and be taxed as a political entity after the school rejected demands from his administration.

"Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting "Sickness?" he said in a post on Truth Social.



In a letter to students and faculty, Harvard president Alan Garber had vowed to defy the government, insisting that the school would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."



Trump's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism responded Monday with a statement announcing the $2.2 billion hold in multi-year grants, plus a freeze on $60 million in government contracts.







