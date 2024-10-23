WORLDS FIRST NOROVIRUS VACCINE ENTERS CLINICAL TRIALS

The world's first norovirus vaccine has entered the trial phase, with hopes of providing significant health and economic benefits against the virus. Norovirus is known for causing rapid outbreaks of vomiting and diarrhea, particularly in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and daycare centers.

Although norovirus typically resolves on its own within a few days, it can lead to serious consequences, especially for the elderly, immunocompromised individuals, and children. According to Dr. Patrick Moore, there are approximately 685 million cases and 200,000 deaths globally each year.

In the UK, around 4 million cases occur annually, with 12,000 hospitalizations.

Two-Year Trial Period The new vaccine is being tested in a phase 3 clinical trial called Nova 301. This trial will last two years and will involve 25,000 participants, primarily individuals over 60. Testing will be conducted at 27 health centers across England, Scotland, and Wales, with mobile units also utilized.

In the trial, half of the participants will receive the new vaccine, while the other half will receive a placebo. The vaccine is based on mRNA technology developed by Moderna, similar to the method used in COVID-19 vaccines, which prompts the body to produce antibodies against the virus.

Potential Benefits of the Vaccine The trials are expected to show at least a 65% efficacy rate. If successful, an application for marketing approval will be submitted in 2026, and the vaccine will also be tested on youth and children.

Prof. Saul Faust notes that this vaccine could help prevent outbreaks in nursing homes, allowing people to continue visiting their loved ones.