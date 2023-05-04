Palestinian woman killed by Israeli forces near Nablus

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian woman in a northern town of the occupied West Bank on Thursday for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the woman as Eman Ziyad Odeh, 26, and said she was killed by Israeli gunfire in the Huwara town south of Nablus.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli force shot the woman dead and prevented Palestinians from reaching her.

However, the Israeli army radio claimed that the woman stabbed an Israeli near the Huwara checkpoint in southern Nablus, injuring him slightly.

Early Thursday, Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in Nablus' Old City area for allegedly being involved in an attack last month in the eastern part of the West Bank that killed three settlers.

Tensions have risen in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli forces raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.