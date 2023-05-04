Ukrainian air force says destroyed own drone

Ukraine's air force said on Thursday it had destroyed one of its own drones after it had begun flying out of control over Kyiv region.

"On 4th May at about 8 p.m. during a planned flight in Kyiv region, control was lost over a drone," the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

"As the uncontrolled flight of the drone in skies over the capital could have led to undesirable consequences, the decision was taken to use mobile fire groups. The target - destroyed!"

The statement said the drone had probably suffered a technical failure.