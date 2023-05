Napoli ended a 33-year wait to win Italy's Serie A on Thursday after a 1-1 draw at Udinese secured their third league title and emulated the great teams led by Diego Maradona.

Luciano Spalletti's side needed a single point to be crowned champions with a record-equalling five games to play and Victor Osimhen's second-half leveller was enough to bring the Scudetto back to southern Italy's biggest city.