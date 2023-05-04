No one can usurp democratic will of Turkish nation, says foreign minister

No one can usurp the democratic will of the Turkish nation, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday, rejecting British magazine The Economist's narrative about the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections in Türkiye.

Responding to the magazine's cover story which said the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "must go," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: "Our people will give the necessary answer on May 14."

Çavuşoğlu said: "They (The Economist) are trying to decide on behalf of the Turkish Nation."

"They say 'Erdoğan must go.' Why? If it wasn't for Erdoğan, the world would be in a food crisis," said Cavusoglu, referring to the grain deal that was reached between Russia and Ukraine through intermediation efforts of Türkiye and the UN.

Çavuşoğlu also said that he prepared an article for The Economist's next issue, but now he is withdrawing that because "we have nothing to do with those who interfere in the internal affairs of countries in such a way."

In Türkiye, the elections will take place on Sunday, May 14. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, leading opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.















