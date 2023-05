Technical personnel from Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations will meet on May 5 to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

The meeting will come ahead of the planned deputy defence ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye next week, Akar also said adding that Ankara continues its efforts for further extension of the deal that will expire on May 18.