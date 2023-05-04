Western publications ‘disregarding principle of impartiality’ in election coverage, says Turkish official

Türkiye's communications director on Thursday condemned the election coverage by several Western publications for "disregarding the principle of impartiality."

"We regret the Western media's pathological anti-Türkiye and anti-Erdoğan hostility that has become evident before the May 14 elections, and we watch with amazement the publications targeting the will of our nation," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter along with photos of magazine covers and articles.

"As our country gets rid of the shackles, we observe that the intensity of Western-centered attacks increases," Altun said, adding: "As our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, prioritizes the interests of our nation and rejects what is imposed, they turn to perception operations by disregarding the principle of impartiality," he added.

Altun said that the Turkish nation knows "where to stand" and is well aware of the "dirty propaganda," adding that the nation is ready to "spoil the games that are aimed at its will on May 14th."

"If there are those who dream of stopping the rise of Türkiye, we advise them to give up this dream. This beloved nation did not make the enemies of Türkiye happy, it will not!" he added.

The elections in Türkiye will take place on May 14. On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, leading opposition candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroğlu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

