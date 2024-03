Yaren and Fisherman Adem's friendship defies years

In the district of Karacabey in Türkiye's Bursa, Yaren, a stork, which won the hearts of millions with the friendship story it established with fisherman Adem Yılmaz, arrived again in the 13th year of migration.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 01.03.2024 16:33





