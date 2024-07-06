 Contact Us

Bright light cluster observed in many provinces of Türkiye

Recently, a spectacle caught the attention of many in Turkey as a bright beam of light descended from the sky over several regions including Istanbul, Ankara, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bartın, Zonguldak, Çankırı, Çorum, Bursa, Kırıkkale, and Karabük. Citizens captured the phenomenon on their mobile phones, prompting widespread excitement and speculation. The Turkish Space Agency later confirmed that the light was caused by a meteor, adding to the intrigue and wonder of the event across the country.

Agencies and A News / Life
Published 06.07.2024 11:10
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 11
A beam of light descending from the sky was observed in Istanbul, Ankara, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bartın, Zonguldak, Çankırı, Çorum, Bursa, Kırıkkale, and Karabük.
The hidden truth: Did Lev Nikolayevich Tolstoy secretly convert to Islam?
Heavy rains displace thousands of refugees in East Africa
10 interesting facts from Ottoman history
Plague of modern times: Attention Deficit
Unique flavors of Ottoman palace kitchen during Ramadan