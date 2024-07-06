Bright light cluster observed in many provinces of Türkiye

Recently, a spectacle caught the attention of many in Turkey as a bright beam of light descended from the sky over several regions including Istanbul, Ankara, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bartın, Zonguldak, Çankırı, Çorum, Bursa, Kırıkkale, and Karabük. Citizens captured the phenomenon on their mobile phones, prompting widespread excitement and speculation. The Turkish Space Agency later confirmed that the light was caused by a meteor, adding to the intrigue and wonder of the event across the country.

Published 06.07.2024 11:10





