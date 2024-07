Türkiye unveils HIT-30 Program to boost high-tech investments

The "HIT-30: High Technology Investment Program", which aims to attract new high-tech investments to Türkiye, will be introduced by the Ministry of Industry and Technology in a ceremony beginning today in Istanbul. The event will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and inaugurated by Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

Published 26.07.2024 11:12 Share This Album





Subscribe