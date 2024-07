KIZILELMA revamped: More agile, more powerful

During a visit by a foreign delegation to Baykar facilities, the newly upgraded KIZILELMA caught everyone's attention in the background. This second prototype of KIZILELMA features both structural and design changes. With a much more powerful and aesthetic appearance compared to its predecessor, KIZILELMA is expected to be a critical force multiplier for Türkiye once it enters the inventory.

A News / Turkey Published 16.07.2024 15:39 Share This Album





Subscribe