Türkiye's light attack jet Hürjet reaches speed of Mach 0.9

The Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI) General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu said on Thursday: "HÜRJET successfully completed its 79th sortie, reaching a speed of 0.9 mach at an altitude of 30,000 feet."

Published 11.07.2024





