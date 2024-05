''We will begin flying production prototypes and versions of KIZILELMA within 1-2 months''

Baykar Chairman and Technology Leader Selçuk Bayraktar stated, "KIZILELMA represents the pinnacle of aviation globally. Within 1-2 months, we will start flying the production prototypes and versions. This year, we will produce 3 units of KIZILELMA, and in the coming years, we will move to higher volume mass production."

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 21.05.2024 16:17





