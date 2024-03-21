Türkiye’s March 31 local elections in 10 questions

Türkiye will go to the polls on Sunday, March 31, 2024, to elect its new local administrators. According to the election calendar prepared by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) for the Local Administration General Elections to be held on March 31, the process is underway. In the elections, 81 provincial, 973 district, 390 township mayors, and 50,336 muhtars will be determined, and provincial general assembly membership and municipal council membership elections will also be held.