Türkiye's KAAN stealth fighter jet dominates global headlines

The first flight of the national combat aircraft KAAN, one of the most important projects of the Turkish air defense industry, continues to hold its place in the world agenda. The world media closely followed its first flight in the skies of Ankara and focused on Türkiye's moves in the defense industry.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 02.03.2024 16:25





