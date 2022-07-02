 Contact Us

Türkiye's exports hit historic monthly high of $23.4B in June

Türkiye's exports surged to $23.4 billion in June, the highest monthly figure in the country's history, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Saturday.

Published 02.07.2022 14:34
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 5
Türkiye's exports surged to $23.4 billion in June, the highest monthly figure in the country's history, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Saturday.
Press day of international Anadolu Kartalı-2022 training ended
Şanlıurfa province chosen OIC City of Tourism for 2023
Türkiye to conduct bird strike tests on domestic aircraft projects
Hollywood actor Robert De Niro says Istanbul has 'magic'
World-class hotel and restaurant brands vying for spot in Bodrum