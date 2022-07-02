Türkiye's exports surged to $23.4 billion in June, the highest monthly figure in the country's history, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Saturday. This marked a rise of 18.5% compared to June 2021 and Türkiye's 'highest monthly export figure of all time,' the minister said at an event in eastern province of Erzurum. The Turkish government's push to increase exports has garnered great success as the high volumes recorded last year have continued to grow in the first six months of 2022, according to Mus. Türkiye's exports in this year's first half have now reached $126 billion, the minister said. Overall imports in June stood at $31.6 billion, with energy taking the lion's share of $8.1 billion, he added.