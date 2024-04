A Day of Celebration: Discover the Spirit and Joy of National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Türkiye

Türkiye is commemorating National Sovereignty and Children's Day, which falls on Tuesday and coincides with the country's parliament being established 104 years ago. Localities across the nation are gearing up to host a variety of vibrant festivities that will last all day long.

