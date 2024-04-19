 Contact Us

‘We have detected signs indicating there may be oil in Black Sea’

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on Friday made statements on television about oil exploration efforts.

Agencies and A News / Turkey
19.04.2024
Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar made evaluations about the energy agenda on a private television channel on Friday.
