Erdoğan celebrates April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day with young guests at Beştepe Presidential Complex

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gathered with children from the Turkic community and visitors of the TRT Children's Festival to observe April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children's Day at the Beştepe Presidential Complex. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his congratulations for the 104th anniversary of the opening of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and also for April 23rd National Sovereignty and Children's Day.

