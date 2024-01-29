Türkiye’s 1st space traveler describes life in space with awe

"I am incredibly happy to be a part of this very valuable and important mission in which our country and government have put their will forward, and to be able to carry the dreams of our future generations beyond the sky and into the depths of space," Alper Gezeravcı said from the International Space Station (ISS) via video link while responding to questions of journalists sitting at the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) in Ankara on Sunday.