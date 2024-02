Türkiye remembers Feb. 6 earthquake victims

On February 6, 2023, Türkiye observed a day of mourning for the victims of earthquakes that struck its southern region, claiming 53,537 lives and injuring over 107,000 people. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes affected 11 provinces and impacted more than 14 million individuals. Commemoration ceremonies were held nationwide, with a moment of silence at 4:17 a.m., marking the exact time of the disaster.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 06.02.2024 08:36 Share This Album





Subscribe