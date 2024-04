Turkish "Spider-Man" takes to streets for Gazan children

Wearing his costume to amplify the voices of children living under the shadow of war in Gaza, which is under Israeli blockade, Burak Soylu walked the city's busy streets and alleys with photos of massacres, carrying a message that reads, "Let the war in Gaza stop, be the real hero."

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 17.04.2024 15:26





