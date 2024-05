Turkish Navy's TCG Kinaliada Corvette conducts joint training with Malaysian Naval Forces

Türkiye's TCG Kinaliada Corvette, the fourth ship of the Ada-class, conducted transit training with the Malaysian Naval Forces, as announced by Türkiye's National Defense Ministry. The training, involving Malaysia's KD Jabat frigate, took place during the corvette's voyage to Japan, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Türkiye-Japan relations.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 18.05.2024 11:28





