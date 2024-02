Turkish-made fighter jet KAAN's first flight makes headlines in global media

Türkiye's national combat aircraft, KAAN, completed its inaugural flight, garnering global attention. The event was highlighted by various international news outlets, including Chinese and Greek media. successful flight marked a significant milestone for Turkey's aviation industry, with KAAN expected to replace F-16s in the Turkish Air Force by the 2030s.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 22.02.2024 11:11 Share This Album





Subscribe