Turkish fighter jet KAAN conducts maiden flight

Today, Türkiye celebrated the successful maiden flight of its national combat aircraft, KAAN, marking its entry into the league of countries with 5th generation fighter jets. Coordinated by the Presidency of Defense Industries and executed by Turkish Aerospace Industries, KAAN completed various tests before its flight, including ejection seat and control surface tests.

Agencies and A News / Turkey Published 21.02.2024 10:35 Share This Album





Subscribe