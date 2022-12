Turkish, Azerbaijani leaders hail joint military drill as unity mark

Saying that the joint exercise has shown that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are like "flesh and bone," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told both armies over the phone that they "have successfully carried out this exercise with the understanding of 'one nation and two states.' You gave strength to your friends and fear to your enemies."

Published 06.12.2022 21:54 Share This Album





Subscribe