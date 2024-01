Turkish astronaut says Crescent and Star flag propelled him into Earth orbit

Asked late Tuesday to show what special items from Türkiye he had chosen to take with him into orbit, Alper Gezeravcı proudly pointed to a Crescent and Star Turkish flag flying behind him on International Space Station and said: "My flag brought me!"

Anadolu Agency / Turkey Published 24.01.2024 16:01





