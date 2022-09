Turkish armed unmanned surface vehicle completes first marine tests

Currently under development by Turkish defense firms Havelsan and Yonca-Onuk, the Sancar USV will meet many of the Turkish military's requirements, including against foes that are not easily recognizable and are capable of unconventional operations, Ismail Demir told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Published 26.09.2022 15:29





