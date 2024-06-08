Turkish aircraft to be showcased at airshow in UK

Turkish Aerospace Industries' aircraft Hürjet and Gökbey will be showcased at the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK. Hürjet is a multipurpose aircraft used for light attack missions and Gökbey is a general-purpose helicopter used for rescue missions, transportation, and health and military services. The two aircraft will be making their first international flight at the event, which will take place on July 22-26. At the event, where air shows will be held, new purchasing and cooperation agreements will be signed. The event is expected to attract great interest with record-breaking participation as a result of the recent revival in the aviation industry.